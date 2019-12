LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a community toy drive at Emma’s Closet in Downtown Las Vegas from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

The toy drive is to feed the less fortunate, spread holiday cheer and give back to the community. Below is a photo gallery from the event.

Emma’s Closet is located at 808 N Main St. Las Vegas, NV 89101.