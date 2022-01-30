Community survey on regulating short-term rentals ends Jan. 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deadline for a survey seeking input on an ordinance governing short-term rentals in Clark County is midnight Jan. 31.

Short-term rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO are currently illegal in unincorporated Clark County, but the passage of Assembly Bill 363 by the 2021 Nevada Legislature requires the county to enact an ordinance regulating these rentals by Jul. 1.

The results of the survey will be considered by county officials as they develop the ordinance that will include short-term rental limitations. The bill places some of these limitations as part of the mandate, including on minimum distance separation between short-term rentals, proximity to resort hotels, limits on the number of occupants, and number of permits a person may hold.

Officials urge residents to participate in the survey because of their potential impact on neighborhood quality of life. The survey asks about respondents’ experience and perception of short-term rentals in their neighborhood, and asks for community input on factors to consider in drafting the ordinance.

To receive updates on the county’s implementation of AB 363, you can subscribe to updates here. To access the survey, follow this link.