Community supports struggling seniors at downtown apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Last week, 8 News Now told you about an apartment complex for seniors who were having a hard time getting food after a nearby church closed. Now, a number of organizations are stepping up to help.

Seniors who live at the Desert Plaza Apartments near downtown Las Vegas depend on food donations from a nearby church.

“A lot of us don’t have the means to get around or go get food,” said resident Cynthia Brooks. “When they closed, everything shut down. It is hard, it is really hard.”

The virus prompted that church to close.

Since 8 News Now first shared the story about the apartment complex, there has been an outpouring of support. On Friday, residents lined up to get items from two organizations that stopped by to donate.

“This is looking really good for our residents right now,” said complex manager Melody Shay. “I mean look at them, it was just wrapped up around the corner and you know they are so thankful. We are giving them toilet paper — the necessities that they need and they were like ‘wow, Melody I was down to my last roll.’”

Staff from Dr. Nick Liu’s office knew they wanted to help.

“Dr. Liu sponsored the pop up food pantry, and he also bought them a fridge,” said donor Megan Bichsel.

Minister Stretch Sanders and New Era Las Vegas have been helping those in the community; they made a stop here as well. They even created a COVID-19 task force to help as many as possible.

“This is our fourth week doing it, we are blessed to serve and give back to our community,” Minister Sanders said.

Residents here say as the virus lingers it will continue to be hard for them to go out in public. They say the donations make a difference.

“It has been good, it has been really good it has helped out a lot,” Brooks said.