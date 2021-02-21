Community supports former Las Vegas Strip entertainer; GoFundMe raises money to buy new motorized scooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community is helping a former Las Vegas Strip entertainer get mobile again after a bad deal when trying to upgrade his motorized scooter.

Raymond Streib relies on a mobile scooter to get around. It is his transportation after suffering from two strokes in one day.

But he is parked at home right now following a bad trade online, and the community wants to help get him mobile again.

“I can’t go out,” Streib told 8 News Now. “I’m stuck”

An issue for the normally self-sufficient Raymond Streib — a former strip entertainer who surrounds himself at home with the memories.

“Comedy and music. That’s all I did,” Streib said.

His life changed 14 years ago after suffering two strokes in one day.

The now 64-year-old continues recovering from certain disabilities, including speech issues, while relying on a mobile scooter to get around.

“For me it’s life,” Streib said. “That’s my thing now.”

He made a trade online and paid $800 to try and upgrade his former scooter, seeking more comfort and speed, but soon learned it was a bad deal after the scooter stopped working.

“It’s a lemon and I didn’t know,” Streib said.

“It sounded to me he was taken advantage of because he couldn’t contact the seller anymore,” said Janice Aranas. Streib’s speech pathologist. “He made multiple attempts to try and call him or see if the man would fix it and no luck with that.”

Aranas started a GoFundMe three weeks ago to help her client of more than 10 years.

“Whatever we can get we will obviously make sure Ray is taken care of and he has the transportation he needs,” Aranas said.

Donations from the community and friends keep coming in to help Streib meet his goal.

“They’re just very supportive and want to get him back on his feet,” Aranas said. “So, this gives him that freedom to do the things he enjoys.”

Streib says his caretaker has graciously driven him to therapy the last three weeks and helped with other errands.

He warns others to stay cautious about making deals with strangers online.