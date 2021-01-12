‘Community support’ helps rank Henderson second when it comes to safest large cities in the US

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of Henderson just received a nice honor bestowed upon it. According to a survey conducted by MoneyGeek, Henderson has been recognized as the second safest large city in America.

“Community support is vital to our success,” said Henderson, Chief of Police Thedrick Andres. “Our partnerships in the community, support from the City officials and dedicated officers and staff, allow the City of Henderson Police Department to provide superior service to our citizens.”

In the analysis, MoneyGeek ranked 303 cities with populations totaling more than 100,000 people from most to least safe. During the survey, MoneyGeek officials said they analyzed crime statistics and applied research findings to estimate the cost of crime with populations of 100,000.

Photo: MoneyGeek

The data included violent crimes such as murder, rape, and aggravated assault. Property crimes like home burglaries and motor vehicle thefts were looked at as well.

The cities were ranked based on the cost of crime per capita. The site found the safest and most dangerous cities in America and estimated the societal cost of crime in the cities surveyed to be $176 billion in 2019, according to MoneyGeek.

All of the data, including each city’s population, cost of crime, and crime rates by type of crime, can be found here.