Community steps up to help victims of deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro homicide detectives are now investigating the deadly Alpine Motel Apartments that killed six people and left another 13 injured. Survivors were left with nothing on Christmas Eve, and now, people are stepping up to help.

Bags of everyday items we all take for granted are piling up inside the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas.

“I brought a variety of socks, toiletries, stuffed animals,” said Billy, who donated items. “I heard there were a few kids displaced, felt horrible about it.”

The deadly fire sparked Saturday, just days before Christmas. Now, people from all over the Valley want to let the victims know they have a community supporting them.

“The smallest thing you can do is show support, especially during the holiday,” said Katie Cannata, another donor.

The Downtown Las Vegas Alliance is collecting donations. Mob Museum President Jonathan Ullman said as the city helps figure out living situations for victims, the alliance wants to help in another way.

“The Downtown Las Vegas Alliance saw an opportunity to be helpful about getting supplies and getting things people need now in their hands,” said Ullman.

Donors can bring their items to the Mob Museum, which is acting as the collection site. The items will be handed out this week.

Money donations will be used to purchase gift cards for the victims to help them get back to normal.

“To think people are dealing with this during this time of the year, it is sad. It should bring us together as a community.”

The Mob Museum will be collecting donations this week, even on Christmas. You can also donate on the GoFundMe.

Biggest needs include socks, underwear, clothes, shoes, toiletries and toys — for the nine children impacted.