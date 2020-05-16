Community shows up to support Ricardo’s as it closes its doors for good

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas staple closed its doors for good on Friday after serving the valley for 40 years. Ricardo’s is just another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the community came out big to support one of its favorite Mexican restaurants on its last day.

Bob Ansara moved to Las Vegas and started Ricardo’s in 1979. It is located on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur.

The Ansaras acknowledged their loyal and long-time customers and friends in a heartfelt note when they first announced the closure two weeks ago.

Ansara says the restaurant had lost 80% of its business, due to the statewide shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Around 60 staff members had also been laid off.

He told 8 News Now countless memories have been made between staff and customers over the years and he is filled with gratitude.

“We appreciate everything this town has done for us,” Ansara said. “When I came here I was 25 years old and we were unbelievably naive and unbelievably lucky and so here we are 40 years later, kind of tapping out if you will. And there just aren’t enough ways to say thank you. Vegas has been great to me, my family, our team, so thank you.”

Among some of Ricardo’s fondest memories is when it broke the Guinness World Record for largest margarita ever made on its 30th birthday.