LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas community is reeling from a shooting that left a pastor dead Friday.

“There was a disagreement that had happened, and it turned into something major,” said Jennifer Clark, who lived in the area.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police received reports of gunshots fired from a home in the Courts at Aliante community in North Las Vegas. Two people were taken to the hospital. One of which was Pastor Nick Davi, who died of his injuries. An unidentified woman had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“His (Davi’s) wife has attended several of our board meetings for the HOA, and it’s an unfortunate situation to have this in our usually quiet community,” said Clark.

North Las Vegas police arrested Joe Junio, 36, on charges of open murder and attempted murder. She also faces two charges of child abuse and or neglect, as well as discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered.

Those who live in the area said the amount of violence they’ve seen across the valley in recent months is unsettling.

“There’s been a lot of violence, and it’s shocking,” said Jae Dino, a resident of Aliante. “I think we as citizens should be aware of that.”

A letter sent to the congregation of Grace Point Church asked the community to “Lift up the Davi family in prayer as they navigate the tragic loss.

The events that led to the shooting are unclear. Public records show that Junio and the Davi family lived in the same condominium building.

“We’re hoping that our community can pull through,” Clark said.

A remembrance ceremony for Davi is scheduled for Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Point Church. Joe Junio is scheduled to appear in court at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.