Community remembers father, daughter who died in crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The stark reminder of what happened at Flamingo and Duneville three days ago lies burnt next to a candle.

Twelve-year-old Monet Garcia’s life was tragically taken away on Friday. She was a competitive figure skater who spent hours training on and off the ice to perfect her craft.

“Mark was here often,” said Marisa Martin, the president of Las Vegas Figure Skating Club. “He supported Monet. If Maria wasn’t here, Mark was here. Absolutely. He loved his daughter.”

Garcia was a seventh grade student at KO Knudson Middle School.

Her father Mark, who also died in the crash, was a dedicated businessman and an avid football fan. They were on their way to meet Monet’s mother Maria when a motorcyclist hit them at the intersection of Flamingo and Duneville. The impact for the crash was so intense the vehicle Mark and Monet was in flipped over.

“She’s a mom who lost her only daughter; her only child for that matter,” Martin said. “She’s devastated. Who wouldn’t be in that regard?”

Police say the motorcyclist, now identified as 28-year-old Johnathon Smith, was driving erratically before the crash.

Mark Garcia’s ex-wife, who’s also the mother of Monet, sent the following statement:

“Mark was loved by his family and many friends. He was an ambitious businessman and a huge Dallas Cowboy fan who loved sports especially football. He focused on growing his small family owned and operated carpet and floor cleaning company; a business he started with the goal of providing a better life for his family. Mark was passionate about everything in life, but his driving force was his children. Everything he did with his time on this planet was in service to providing a better life for them. Mark spent his final moments with his daughter, 12 year old Monet. She was as bright as they come with an entire life of experiences awaiting her and she will be missed dearly.”



“Mark leaves behind his wife, Luzy and his 1 year old son, Ryon who will be turning 2 in less than 2 weeks. As this is a difficult time for the family, we ask for this statement to serve as an official communication from the family. The family appreciates all of the prayers and thoughts that have been sent their way and ask for privacy throughout the rest of this very emotional time.”

A memorial service and benefit skate is currently being planned. For information, go here.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Mark and Monet Garcia to help with final funeral expenses.