LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Henderson is acquiring the Fiesta Henderson site and plans to build a new indoor sports facility.

Located on East Lake Mead Parkway, it would be easy access for downtown and east-side residents.

“This is an exciting time for the city of Henderson,” said Jared Smith, director of economic development and tourism for Henderson.

He said it’s not just local families that would benefit from a space like this, but said the sports facility could also bring in plenty of tourists by hosting national tournaments and traveling leagues.

“As we decide what this center is going to look like and what sports are going to be there we’re going to be actively engaging the community on what type of amenities in these facilities are you looking for that you feel would be valuable and not just inside the facility but for the remainder of the property as well.

Michael Hiltz of Corcoran Global Living Commercial has been a commercial broker in Henderson for 25 years and said the growth is a good sign of progress.

“The growth for the city of Henderson, they need that to sustain their low tax base,” said Hiltz. “It’s also a plus for the residents to see what was once a casino, then became vacant and is now repurposed for a positive use for the city of Henderson.”

Neighboring businesses like Vegas Valley Winery off East Gate Road are only minutes away from the property.

“It’s just ready to be something even better than it was before,” said Vegas Valley Winery marketing and Events Director Nicole Sharp.

She said this move will bring in more customers.

“Having a sports complex that really caters to families and kids brings in people, not only from the Las Vegas valley but also bring in tourists from other states that bring in sports leagues,” added Sharp. “Moms and dads want to drink wine so we’re right down the road.”

The purchase price comes at a hefty $32 million with the city of Henderson set to complete the project’s master plan in mid-2023.