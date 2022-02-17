Community reaches out to support North Las Vegas officer who took in 5 children impacted by murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer who took in five children impacted by a murder says he is overwhelmed with gratitude over the community support he is receiving.

Officer Nicholas Quintana tells 8 News Now many community members have reached out to offer assistance after hearing about the recent addition to his family.

He says the latest gesture of community support came on Thursday from the owner of Nevada Coin Mart on Flamingo and Jones.

The owner handed Officer Quintana a check and cash to help out his now growing family.

He says he is very appreciative and is working to help the children move forward from the recent tragedy.

“Right now we are making sure that the kids are getting all the help that they need professionally so that they can continue with the grieving process to move forward in their lives,” Officer Quintana added.

Members of the community have also offered the family furniture, clothing, and food.

Quintana tells 8 News Now his decision to take came from a desire of wanting to keep the five siblings together and happy.