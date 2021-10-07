Community reaches out to help Share Village residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has been following the changes that are happening at Share Village.

On Thursday the community stepped up and offered help to those veteran residents.

It was smiles and laughter inside Share Village as several veteran residents were treated to a barbeque.

The low-income residential complex has been going through a rough phase after their landlord walked away from the property due to COVID-19 health problems.

Residents tell 8 News Now maintenance and many services have slowly faded away over the past few weeks.

Regina Mckay is with “We Care 4 Seniors of Nevada” and said she wanted to help.

“They were shocked one lady started crying. Everybody was so happy. They said they hear about people wanting to do things but no one ever shows up,” said Mckay.

“I’m very appreciative for what they are doing because of our situation because we just found out about our management is gone,” said Phillipe Atoioug.

Residents were treated to hot dogs, burgers, energy bars, and drinks.

Mckay tells us she hopes to make this a regular visit while the residents are in need.