LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The crowd of mourners standing in the school courtyard was so warm and bonded, one would be hard-pressed to even realize the chill and fierce wind attempting to cut the solemn scene.

Hundreds gathered Wednesday night at Dennis Ortwein Elementary School to honor the life and impact of a mother, Rebecca Post, 38, and her two sons, Achilles Quintanilla, 6, and Leo Post-Quintanilla, 5, who were killed in an apparent fatal drunk-driving crash in Henderson on Jan. 7.

The surviving daughter, Leighonna Post, 19, had a trip to Disney Land and Balboa Park planned for her birthday tomorrow with her two younger brothers and mother.

“They were just so excited,” Post said. “Hearing them every day with those phone calls just counting down to when they were going to celebrate with me, it truly meant a lot.”

Hundreds gathered at Dennis Ortwein Elementary School to honor the life and impact of a mother, Rebecca Post, 38, and her two sons, Achilles Quintanilla, 6, and Leo Post-Quintanilla, 5, who were killed in an apparent DUI fatal crash in Henderson on Jan. 7. (KLAS)

Hundreds gathered at Dennis Ortwein Elementary School to honor the life and impact of a mother, Rebecca Post, 38, and her two sons, Achilles Quintanilla, 6, and Leo Post-Quintanilla, 5, who were killed in an apparent DUI fatal crash in Henderson on Jan. 7. (KLAS)

Hundreds gathered at Dennis Ortwein Elementary School to honor the life and impact of a mother, Rebecca Post, 38, and her two sons, Achilles Quintanilla, 6, and Leo Post-Quintanilla, 5, who were killed in an apparent DUI fatal crash in Henderson on Jan. 7. (KLAS)

Hundreds gathered at Dennis Ortwein Elementary School to honor the life and impact of a mother, Rebecca Post, 38, and her two sons, Achilles Quintanilla, 6, and Leo Post-Quintanilla, 5, who were killed in an apparent DUI fatal crash in Henderson on Jan. 7. (KLAS)

She and another organizer for the event, Jozlynn Venditti, were surrounded by supporters carrying flowers and posters with family photos through the gates of the school Achilles and Leo attended.

The sound of children running around the courtyard came to pause as Leighonna and others stood on a bench, addressing the crowd with candles in hand.

“I appreciate every one of you,” she said. “Tonight is to celebrate their lives.”

Hundreds gathered at Dennis Ortwein Elementary School to honor the life and impact of a mother, Rebecca Post, 38, and her two sons, Achilles Quintanilla, 6, and Leo Post-Quintanilla, 5, who were killed in an apparent DUI fatal crash in Henderson on Jan. 7. (KLAS)

Hundreds gathered at Dennis Ortwein Elementary School to honor the life and impact of a mother, Rebecca Post, 38, and her two sons, Achilles Quintanilla, 6, and Leo Post-Quintanilla, 5, who were killed in an apparent DUI fatal crash in Henderson on Jan. 7. (KLAS)

Post spoke to 8 News Now about her message to impaired drivers like the one who allegedly caused the fatal crash involving her family.

“I am not the first daughter to lose her mom, I am not the first sister to lose her siblings to drunk car accident, but I also know I am not going to be the last,” Post said. “What I am going to do is fight for everybody after me.”