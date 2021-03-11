Community rallies around 16-year-old after his bike is stolen; teen now paying it forward by hosting bicycle drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you heard of the saying, “good things happen to good people?” The northwest community is rallying behind a teenager to help him replace a bicycle that was stolen while he worked at a local pizzeria.

The response was so big, they raised close to $1,000.

Images of the alleged theft have been shared about 1,100 times on Facebook.

“Above the Crust Pizzeria,” near Ann Road and US 95, says cameras captured a woman cutting the lock and stealing their employee’s bicycle.

This happened on sunday while J.T. — A 16-year-old in foster care — was inside.

To replace the bike, they set up a donation jar and created a Venmo account.

J.T.’S foster dad says the community donated before they even knew he was in foster care:

“I wish the community would know J.T. This is a 16-year-old who has been in foster care in and out of his life. He’s a straight A student in Centennial High School,” said Dave Doyle, J.T.’s foster dad. “It’s become one of the biggest positives in his life about paying it forward, about giving back, about doing nice things for people you don’t even know.”

To pay it forward to other kids, J.T. and the pizzeria will hold a bicycle drive on Saturday. It is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the location by Ann Road and US 95.

Everything raised will go to “Eagle Quest Nevada” — an organization that helps foster and underprivileged children in our community.