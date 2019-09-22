Community raises $57,000 during Unite for Bleeding Disorders race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning at Floyd Lamb Park in support of families grappling with bleeding disorders. Together, they raised $57,000 during the Unite for Bleeding Disorders 5k and Walk.

The race is the National Hemophilia Foundation Nevada chapter’s biggest annual fundraiser. The funds raised go directly to families the organization serves.

Since 1948, the foundation has operated nationwide with a mission to find better treatments and cures for inheritable bleeding disorders and create awareness through education, advocacy and research.

The number of people in the United States living with hemophilia is currently unknown, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate the number to be around 20,000.