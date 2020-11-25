Community pulls together to help fan-favorite National Anthem singer ‘Golden Pipes’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With so many businesses taking a financial hit, people are still trying to figure out new ways to make an income. One of those who needs help is a familiar face in the Vegas Golden Knights’ community.

Carnell Johnson, who has garnered the nickname “Golden Pipes”, instantly became a fan favorite and the most frequent National Anthem singer for Golden Knights games at T-Mobile Arena.

Does anyone have some work they need done? I haven’t worked since March (I went back to the gondolas for a month, but they let me go because I forgot to sign a paper) and I just had to take my car to the shop. — Carnell Johnson (@goldenpipeslv) November 23, 2020

Yesterday, Golden Pipes reached out to fans on social media for a little help. He sent out a series of Tweets letting his followers know that he was currently out of work and that he just had to take his car to the shop. He went on to say he will absolutely do manual labor, and even teach voice lessons over Zoom.

The number of responses Johnson received was incredible. He said a number of people reached out to him about odd jobs, and even some who said they didn’t have any work for him, but just wanted to help.

I will absolutely do manual labor. I can teach voice lessons distanced or over zoom. I’m horrible at number crunching and office work. Once I can pay to get my car back, I can be a great runner. — Carnell Johnson (@goldenpipeslv) November 23, 2020

When 8 Sports spoke to him over Zoom earlier today, he was at someone’s house helping take down Halloween decorations. Golden Pipes noted this is just another example of how great the Las Vegas community is.

“What didn’t surprise me about it was the overwhelming sense of community, and I mean, that was evident in 2017 when we all came together after October 1,” he said. “And just thinking about that and what this city means to its residents and the lengths they are willing to go through for one of their own is just absolutely phenomenal.”

If you want to help Johnson in any way, he said the best to reach him is at his email: vegasgoldenpipes@gmail.com.