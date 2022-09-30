LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It was a great night for one of 8NewsNow’s Community Pride Partners the other night.

The Collaboration Center Foundation is southern Nevada’s largest disability resource and support network.

One of the honorees at the Center’s 2nd annual “Night en Blanc,” Michelle Desrochers, was introduced by her boss, Tyler Corder from the Findlay Automotive Group. He said, “Whenever someone meets Michelle, they instantly have a better day.”

The 34-year-old with Down Syndrome showed her thanks by signing the song “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Lynda Tache, the President and CEO of the Collaboration Center Foundation, says the event raised a little over $500,000 to continue the mission at the beautiful 5-acre ranch in the southwest valley.

Congrats also to the evening’s other honorees, former Las Vegas Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst and her husband Dana.