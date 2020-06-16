Community pools welcome guests back with new protocols in place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some community pools welcomed guests back Monday following COVID-19 closures.

Families took a plunge at five municipal pools now open for summer, enjoying swimming and a day in the sun.

“It’s a relief, a stress relief,” said mother Ginger Guerrero.

All facilities put new safety guidelines in place, including:

Two-hour swim periods

Temperature checks

Social distancing

Closing locker rooms and showers

Guerrero told us she welcomed the changes for her children.

“There’s no school right now, it’s all cooped up, can’t go anywhere sometimes” she said. “Your financials; you can’t take them out on trips or whatever, so come on here and pay your $5 and let them swim all day.”

Mom Heather Thomas said, “We love it. It just gives them something to do in the summer. It’s so hot here.”

All four YMCA aquatic centers also reopened Monday. A few families came to cool down while staff took certain health and safety precautions, including wiping down high touch areas.

Guests do not need to wear masks while swimming at the Y or city pools.

“They need to have their nose and their mouth exposed to the air so they can effectively breathe,” explained Brianna Barber, executive director of Durango Hills YMCA.

Clark County public pools remain closed with no date yet set to reopen.