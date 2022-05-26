LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Memorial Day weekend community pools in the Las Vegas valley will open.



Saamari Mann is a lead lifeguard at the Heinrich YMCA. She tells 8 News Now she’s been training hard, in preparation for the opening of the waterpark.

“I feel ready at all times actually,” she said. “Right now we’re training our leads for safety and for customer service.”

Her goal as a lead is to make sure everyone who visits the property, stays safe.

“At all of our pools we have overlapping stands so you will always have a lifeguard looking over your child in some type of way,” Mann added.

Brianna Barber is a YMCA executive director and says safety also includes when children are out of the water.

“We do a safety break at the top of every hour at each of our water parks and this is to insure that patrons get out of the pool,” she said. “They have an opportunity to have a sip of water, have

a snack, and reapply sunblock as well.”

Along with making sure their waterpark can be safely used by all.

“In regards to the aquatics experience, we believe every child should learn how to swim,” Barber added.