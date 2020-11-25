Community partners, Clark County Commissioner Weekly hand out 300 turkeys to local families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Community partners and Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly teamed up Tuesday afternoon for ‘A Day of Giving’ to help put a Thanksgiving meal on the table for hundreds of local families.

They handed out about 300 frozen turkeys along with boxes of ingredients to make some holiday side dishes. A Metro Police sergeant who was helping with the distribution told 8 News NOW during a time like this, everyone needs help, and it’s nice to be there for those in need.

“It’s rewarding; we have the opportunity for people to see us in a different light versus in a time of crisis, and we’re able to give back and help the people who are struggling, especially during the holidays,” said Sgt. Steve Reese, LVMPD.

Several other community leaders helped to make Tuesday’s event possible, including Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.