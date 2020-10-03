Community members participate in ‘mammogram caravan’ to spread awareness about breast cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a number of community groups are working to support survivors and patients.

On Saturday, a “Caravan for Mammograms,” hosted by OBGYN Dr. Annette Mayes, was held to raise awareness for the disease, especially in minority communities.

Supporters and survivors drove up and down the Las Vegas Strip in cars all dressed up in pink.

“We have to take care of our overall health, and that starts with our breasts. So as Black women, we have to take extra special care, and it might be just social economic, we’re not the first to get breast cancer, but usually we’re the first to die from breast cancer,” Kimberly Bailey-Tureaud, founder and coordinator of the Caravan for Mammogram, said.

The overall message from the spirited group of ladies at the event Saturday is to know when to get checked for breast cancer; that starts around age 40.

It’s important, health officials say, to get checked regularly with annual mammograms.