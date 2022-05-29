LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Community members came together on Sunday to paint 21 hearts on a large wall in the west valley. The mural faces the busy street near Charleston and Rainbow.

Volunteers worked together to honor the memory of those lost to gun violence…

The mural, a tribute to the Uvalde texas school shooting victims, was created by local artist Janel Raihl.

She says she wants to make a difference and help people heal during these hard times.

“People going to school, people going to the grocery store, people going to a music concert, should have the right to feel safe,” says Raihl

More than 50 people showed up to help paint the wall located on the corner of antelope way and Peggy drive.

The painting is scheduled to be finished by the end of next week.