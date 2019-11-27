Community members light “Tree of life” to honor 1 October survivor who died

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Survivors of the 1 October shooting lit the “Tree of Life” Tuesday night to honor 57-year-old Kim Gervais.

Gervais was shot in the back during the horrific massacre and recently passed away from her injuries.

“It truly is what it says it is. The Healing Garden. Not just for me, for hundreds and thousands of other people that come here,” said survivor Sue Ann Cornwell. “This is my church. This is where I come when I’m having a bad day, and this is where I heal.”

Gervais suffered a spinal injury in the 1 October attack.

“My heart is with kids, so when I found out she had five grandkids, you know, that touches me,” Cornwell said.

Gervais died from her injuries on Nov. 15th.

“There’s so much pain that was associated with the event, and what this place is about is not focusing on the pain but taking some of that pain and turning it into hope and something positive,” said Aaron Leifheit of Get Outdoors Nevada.

Cornwell and other survivors lit a tree in Gervais’ memory to celebrate her and the resiliency of the Las Vegas community.

“In the end, the good is going to defeat the evil,” Cornwell said.

An official cause of death has not been determined by the coroner.

Organizers are working with the City of Las Vegas to determine how to memorialize Gervais in the garden.