Community members clean up following Saturday night’s protests in DTLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community is coming together to clean up the vandalism and destruction following violent demonstrations in downtown Las Vegas.

“It might not be much but it’s what we can do right now,” said Kori Barnard. “We just felt like this is what we need to do to come help.”

Barnard and her husband visited downtown Las Vegas after seeing the vandalism during the Black Lives Matter protests Saturday night

“We’re not cleaning up to erase any of the feelings or the emotions,” Barnard said. “We’re just cleaning up because we want this city to be beautiful always.”

8 News Now crews saw workers boarding up the Nevada State Bank’s first floor following destruction of windows and doors.

Some also volunteered to remove the spray paint from the federal building walls

Those who spoke with 8 News Now support protesting the death of George Floyd, but not all agree on people choosing violence to demonstrate.

“All this that you’re doing, what are you gaining from it? You know, it’s pointless,” said Tony Harris.

“It’s a reflection of what’s in the mental state,” one person who wanted to remain anonymous told 8 News Now. “People are frustrated, and they’re upset and that’s their way of expressing themselves.”

These scars on the community are now what Barnard and others are attempting to heal.

“I’m just doing my part to help the city that we love,” Barnard said.

The El Cortez Hotel and Casino was also vandalized. The property owners do not have a statement but do plan to reopen this Thursday.