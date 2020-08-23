Community members canvass in effort to connect Latino families with school devices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With just a couple days before the start of the CCSD school year, community members are working to ensure every student has access to devices needed for distance learning.

Volunteers hit the pavement Saturday, distributing filers with essential information on devices and connectivity for families.

“We’re really just leaving at the doors leaving it on cars to make sure people know how to access internet as we go back to school this Monday,” said District 3 Assemblywoman Selena Torres.

Assemblywoman Selena Torres joined Connecting Kids NV, Latino public officials and community members in a “weekend of action.” They’re focusing on the 12 schools with the lowest contact rate and the Latino community.

“We’re going to have well over 3,000 or 4,000 fliers that will be out in our community just to make sure families in the neediest communities have the information that they need to be successful this upcoming school year,” she said.

Although the start of the CCSD school year is just two days away, some households still do not have access to the devices needed for distance learning. Volunteers hope that by passing out these fliers, they can bridge that gap.

As of August 21, Connecting Kids NV says 10% of students do not have a device, and 8% are not connected to the internet.

“Many of the apartments in our community don’t have the infrastructure necessary to even allow for wifi. This is really creating a divide for our students who are now not going to be able to be as successful in school because they won’t have access to those tools,” Assemblywoman Torres explained.

Torres is encouraging families that are struggling with internet connectivity to contact Connecting Kids NV before the start of school on Monday.

Students can fill out the Connecting Kids short survey by clicking here.