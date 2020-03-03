Community meeting on future of Henderson Pavilion to be held Monday

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of Henderson will host a community meeting to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the Henderson Pavilion on Monday, March 9.

In February, the Vegas Golden Knights team president Kerry Bulbolz announced the team will be building an arena for the AHL team at the Henderson Pavilion site. The announcement sparked some controversy after residents in the area weren’t given any notice of the project.

Henderson city leaders were bombarded with calls opposing the new AHL arena location.

The city says the Pavilion has been faced with many challenges during the last few years and estimates that it would take about $30 million to make improvements and enhance its use for community gatherings and events.

The city envisions creating a 6,000-seat family-friendly entertainment venue.

If Henderson residents would like to weigh in, the meeting will be held at the Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse on West Horizon Ridge Parkway. It will be an open house style with a presentation given every hour at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information and updates on the project visit HendersonPavilion.com.