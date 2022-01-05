Community honors 3-year-old boy killed in mobile home fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A celebration of life was held for 3-year-old Kaden Meacham, who passed away in a fire in December.

Loved ones came together to honor the boy killed in a mobile home fire on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Many in attendance came to the vigil dressed as superheroes because the young boy loved them.

Tammy Cano, is Kaden’s grandmother and says the family is finding it difficult to move past the loss over the past few weeks.

“It’s hard to feel happy. We wanted to celebrate Christmas because of the other kids. But it was sad because we didn’t have Kaden. So every year we’re going to feel like that I think.” said Cano.

One of the photos at Wednesday’s celebration of life was made entirely out of Legos by the boy’s mother.