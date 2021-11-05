Community holds vigil to honor Tina Tintor, golden retriever

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)-– The community is coming together to hold a vigil to honor Tina Tintor, the woman who died in Tuesday morning’s crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III.

The vigil is expected to take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the crash scene near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway.

The community will honor Tintor and her 3-year-old golden retriever.

Tina Tintor, victim of a deadly crash involving former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III

Tintor, 23, was a few streets away from her family’s home when she died along with her dog. According to police, Ruggs slammed into her SUV. They also say Ruggs was going 156 mph moments before the crash.

Tintor’s parents have not publicly commented on the crash but Naqvi Injury Law released the statement on behalf of Tintor’s family Thursday stating, “Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend.”

The statement goes on to read, “Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life. Tina lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby. She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning. The Tinto family appreciates privacy as they mourn. May Tina rest in peace.”