Community holds vigil for Lee’s Liquor CEO, Kenny Lee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community, family, and friends joined together to remember Kenny Lee the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquors early Friday morning, on November 26, outside the company’s store on Tenaya near Centennial Parkway.

53-year-old Lee died on November 19, in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Northern Nevada.

500+ red balloons were released at 10:25 a.m. by those in attendance.

Many of those who knew Lee best came together to share their favorite Kenny Lee stories and write a message on the balloons before releasing them.

“They were the most wonderful people you would ever meet. I’m heartbroken for the wife and kids. Like I said, anytime my little company needed anything, Mr. Lee and Kenny Lee were always there for me.” said George Harris a small business owner.

The family requests that donations be made in remembrance of Lee to New Vista an organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities at https://newvistanv.org/about/ .

Kenny’s father, Hae Un Lee the founder of Lee’s Discount Liquor passed away in August, at the age of 79 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Lee leaves behind a wife and three children.