WATCH LIVE: Community holds vigil for 5 cyclists killed in Thursday’s crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas cycling community is coming together to honor the five cyclists killed in a crash on U.S. 95 this week.

The vigil is being held Saturday, Dec. 12, until 6 p.m. in front of the Ghost Bike sculpture at Las Vegas Cyclery to honor the lives of the cyclists killed in Thursday’s crash.

The address for the vigil is 10575 Discovery Drive in Las Vegas, near Twain Avenue and Town Center Drive.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a group of about 20 bicyclists were traveling southbound on U.S. 95, south of Boulder City, with a Subaru hatchback as a safety vehicle when a white box truck, traveling in the same direction, veered into their lane.

It is not yet known why the driver drifted into the lane of the bicyclists, but according to NHP, the driver of the box truck is cooperating with the investigation.

The Clark County office of the medical examiner and coroner said the cyclists were all from Las Vegas and included 39 year-old Erin Michelle Ray, 57-year-old Michael Todd Murray, 48-year-old Aksoy Ahmet, 57-year-old Thomas Chamberlin Trauger, and 41-year-old Gerrard Suarez Nieva.

The cause of death for each was listed as blunt force injuries and ruled accidental.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials said three other bicyclists were injured in the Thursday morning crash.

Break Away Cycling is collecting donations. All of the proceeds will go to the families of the victims. Donations can be made HERE.