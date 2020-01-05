Community holds car wash for family of crash victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community came together on Sunday to help out a family who lost three loved ones in a deadly crash.
“Los Villanos,” the local Raiders booster club, and a handful of other businesses hosted a car wash to support the Martinez family. 48-year-old Donna Martinez, her daughter Amanda and granddaughter Layla all died in the crash the day after Christmas.
Police say a driver was speeding when he crashed into them at Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive Thursday, Dec. 26. The driver also died as a result of the crash.
Metro has not said if alcohol was a factor in the crash, but some are still sharing the message that drivers must be more responsible.
“It’s not even my family but I feel like it happened to all of us in a sense because we lost members of our community,” Los Villanos member Angel Gonzalez said.
There is a GoFundMe page to help the Martinez family with funeral expenses, as well as the recovery of the other family members hurt in the crash.