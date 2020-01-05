Community holds car wash for family of crash victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community came together on Sunday to help out a family who lost three loved ones in a deadly crash.

“Los Villanos,” the local Raiders booster club, and a handful of other businesses hosted a car wash to support the Martinez family. 48-year-old Donna Martinez, her daughter Amanda and granddaughter Layla all died in the crash the day after Christmas.

Los Villanos holds car wash to help Martinez family who lost three loved ones in the fiery crash on Dec. 26.

Police say a driver was speeding when he crashed into them at Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive Thursday, Dec. 26. The driver also died as a result of the crash.

Metro has not said if alcohol was a factor in the crash, but some are still sharing the message that drivers must be more responsible.

“It’s not even my family but I feel like it happened to all of us in a sense because we lost members of our community,” Los Villanos member Angel Gonzalez said.

The Martinez family killed in a fiery crash at Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive. Pictured (L to R): Donna Martinez, Amanda Martinez, Layla Martinez

There is a GoFundMe page to help the Martinez family with funeral expenses, as well as the recovery of the other family members hurt in the crash.