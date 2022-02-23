Community members hold a candlelight vigil for 4-year-old Mason Dominguez whose remains were found inside a freezer Tuesday afternoon. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A candlelight vigil and walk will be held Wednesday at 6:30 pm in the neighborhood near Lamb and Carey, after a 4-year-old child’s remains were found in freezer on Tuesday.

The boy has been identified as Mason Dominguez and was found deceased in Brandon Toseland’s home.

Toseland, 35, was arrested Tuesday after police discovered the child’s body in a freezer in a garage at a home on Saddle Brook Park Drive in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood.

Dominguez is one of Toseland’s girlfriend’s children. The woman told Metro police she had not seen the child since Dec. 11, 2021, and feared he might be dead.

Police were alerted to the home after being contacted by Clark County School District Police when an elementary school child brought a note to her teacher that her mother was being held against her will and did not know what happened to her younger child.

When police searched the home, the child’s body was found in the freezer.

Toseland is currently facing kidnapping charges.