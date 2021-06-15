Community gathers to talk future of Huntridge Circle Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At one point, Huntridge Circle Park was a staple in the Las Vegas community, but it’s seen its share of ups and downs. Since being built in 1941, it’s closed and reopened several times due public safety concerns.

The park is located near Maryland Parkway and Charleston and has been closed since 2018, due in part to a rise in crime.

City leaders joined residents at City Hall Monday night to talk about improvements they plan to make at the park. They released a timeline for its reopening.

✨Huntridge Circle Park Revival!✨@CityOfLasVegas spoke with residents today about a timeline for the parks reopening along with suggestions on how to make it a better and safer space! Details at 11pm #8NN #HistoricPark #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/MIX89aqtl4 — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) June 16, 2021

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz shared, “We are looking at it being an 18-to-24-month process. We still need to meet up with the architect and go over the community’s point of view.”

Some of the amenities suggested for the revamp of the park include, building a dog park, gym stations, community garden and a gated fence with an access code.

Residents gave their feedback online. At the meeting, many said they are just eager to get this park up and running again.

“We moved to the neighborhood a couple of years ago,” Huntridge resident Miguel Davila said. “We have been missing the open space. It’s sad to see so many trees and the turf, and just see it from the car, as opposed to being able to enter the space.”

Huntridge resident Jeanne Asmussen said, “I’d like to see now that people are coming back out to associate with each other, that it’s made and built in a way that people can interact with each other.”