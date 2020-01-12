Community gathers to recognize local law enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many in the community spent Saturday recognizing the men and women who protect the public. Hundreds came to the annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas at Police Memorial Park.

“We want to come out and support them,” said Heather Miller.

“We want to show this matters,” Michael Armstrong Jr. added. “It matters to us. “

Police from around the valley, U.S. Marshals and troopers were all in attendance, highlighting their jobs while many recognize their efforts to protect our community.

“It’s really humbling when people are coming up and thanking you for your service,” said NHP Trooper Travis Smaka.

Metro Police Officer Raeann Armstrong came with her family. She calls this event a reunion.

“It’s fun because we all serve the same purpose, but we all do things a little different,” said Officer Armstron. “So, talking with them about their stories and just getting together like a happy family.”

The day serves as an educational opportunity as well — from swat showing children their equipment to EMT’s demonstrating CPR.

It’s a chance to meet those behind the badge and support the force whether it’s a conversation or buying artwork.

“We’re planning to hang it in our house,” said Randy Herler. “The blue stripe represents the police force. The stars represent the states in our United States, the flag.”

Officers say this allows the community to see them in a positive light. Many of the public’s interactions with law enforcement is typically during their darkest moments when they need service.