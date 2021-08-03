Remembering a Hero: Community gathers in honor of fallen NHP Trooper Micah May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A candlelight vigil was held in honor of fallen Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) Trooper Micah May Tuesday. He passed away on July 29 at UMC, two days after being hit by a carjacking suspect he was attempting to stop on Interstate 15.

Local law enforcement, friends and family gathered at Police Memorial Park in the far northwest valley to remember the 46-year-old husband and father of two.

“Micah loved his job, and he loved being a state trooper,” said Joanna May, Micah’s wife. “He found great joy in taking bad people off the road.”

Joanna May, Micah’s wife, and their two children

Capt. Kevin Honea with the Nevada Department of Public Safety says May embodied what it truly meant to be a Nevada State trooper, and his presence will never be forgotten.

“I know he gave his life doing what he loved,” Honea shared with 8 News Now. “He came to work every day and did his job, yet when the chips were down, he was the first guy responding and first person on scene.”

Toward the end of the ceremony, candles were lit in a moment of silence.

On Sunday, law enforcement escorted May’s body from the Clark County Coroner’s Office to Palm Mortuary in Downtown Las Vegas. Joanna shared that her husband’s organs were donated, saving four people in the process.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Central Christian Church. There will also be a procession, starting at 9:30 a.m.