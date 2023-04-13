LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the last 10 years, gamers in Las Vegas say Shall We Play? has given an outlet to game lovers in the community.

Owner Derek Taylor says the shop began as a love letter to games that he would play with his daughter. Now, the store welcomes community groups and game lovers and has become a gathering place for the community (and not just Magic: The Gathering).

“We have live music, we have role-playing games, we have chess, we have Magic: The Gathering card tournaments,” said Taylor. “Anything you could think of is available and ready to go here.”

The aisles are lined with various activities, from classic board games to Disney and fandom interactive games to party and drinking games. Taylor says his motivations for running the business aren’t all fun and games but also community-based.

‘It’s all about trying to make the north Las Vegas community better and more inclusive,” said Taylor.

The store is open daily Monday through Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The store’s calendar is available on its website.