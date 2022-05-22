LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Unsilenced Voices (UV), a domestic violence nonprofit, and RayCo Media are hosting A Blanket of Hope: Survivor to Thriver, a free community luncheon in Las Vegas.

On Monday, May 23 at the Blind Center of Nevada, located at 1001 N Bruce Street, UV will bring immediate assistance to abuse survivors, educate the public on building safer communities, and invite fellow organizations to collaborate through volunteerism, donation, or sponsorship.

Singer Sage Waters will perform live and UV Founder Michelle Jewsbury will speak on her own journey from abuse survivor to international philanthropist.

“One in four women and one in seven to eleven men are experiencing domestic violence,” says Jewsbury, ” if you are trapped, now is the time to get out.”

Unsilenced Voices has partnered with groups like ‘The Shade Tree’ and ‘The Cupcake Girls’ to educate the valley and share resources for those experiencing abuse.