LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A school community is coming together to help a local teacher recently diagnosed with cancer, as she works to prepare for surgeries and treatment.

Family, friends, and former students shared with 8 News Now what they love about Jessica Vanzella.

“I really think she is an amazing teacher,” Vanzella’s former student Kean Allen Dino said.

“It’s just really inspirational watching her,” family friend Simone Hinharas added of Vanzella. “Help everyone around her.”

Over the past eight years, ‘Miss V’, as students call Vanzella, has changed countless lives while teaching at Somerset Academy in North Las Vegas.

“Loving, caring,” coworker Tanya Kennings said of Vanzella. “She really brings science to life.”

Vanzella was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, so this group of loved ones is coming together and doing what they can to support her treatment.

Jessica Vanzella (Photos: Tanya Jennings)

“We need everybody’s help to make her life easier,” Jessica’s mother Cindy Vanzella said. “So, she doesn’t have to worry.”

A main part of that is raising $85,000 to cover chemotherapy, surgeries, and other procedures.

“She is going to have a lot of those that are not covered and not paid for,” Cindy Vanzella added. “And with school and being sick and everything, she’s got a long road ahead of her.”

So far, they have received just over $8,500, but they are working to get more funding as quickly as possible.

Jessica told 8 News Now she is blown away to see so many behind her.

“My heart is just bursting with joy that the school and the community and my friends,” she said. “Have supported me, is outrageous.”

However, those who have witnessed her heart in action said it’s the least they can do for someone who has given so much.

“We all come from teachers,” Dino concluded. “And teachers are why we are doing all the things we are today.”

If you’d like to help with Jessica’s treatment costs, you can find her GoFundMe here.

Students are also planning a community car wash outside the school to raise more donations for her medical costs.