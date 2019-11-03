Community comes together to clean up neighborhood

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The valley community came together this weekend to clean up the Pittman Neighborhood in Henderson. More than 150 volunteers rolled up their sleeves to paint, clean, trim and spruce up several homes for families in need.

This event focuses on seniors, veterans, people with disabilities and families with small kids who can’t afford the repairs on their own.

“We’re doing curb numbers as well, which is actually a bigger thing than most people think about when first responders need to come through these neighborhoods you have a nice bright white sign that says this is the house number and they can actually expedite the responses so we’re going through front to back yard cleaning up the yards, really revitalizing this neighborhood,” said Jeremy Walters — Republic Services.

Rebuilding together southern Nevada and republic services teamed up for the event. The volunteer day comes in addition to a $160,000 grant from republic services’ charitable giving program, “National Neighborhood Promise.”