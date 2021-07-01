Community comes together to clean up flood damage in Overton

OVERTON, Nev. (KLAS) — 8 News Now traveled to Overton, Nevada, Thursday, capturing aerial footage of the damage from recent flash flooding in the area. The community gathered to clean up the neighborhoods, alongside Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Moapa Valley Fire District crews.

On Tuesday night, water was 4 to 5 feet deep in some areas.

We spoke with a family who moved to Overton from Reno just two weeks ago.

“The kids were watching the storm commence on our back porch. All of a sudden, the sky turned grey, and then the torrential downpour,” recounted Darci Bartalomy. “The rain was actually going diagonal, to the point where we shut our curtains and everything else away from the glass. When I was videoing and showing somebody what was going on, the screen blew, and that was enough that we decided not to watch anymore.”

A flood control project is in the works now to help the community.