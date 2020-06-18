COMMUNITY CARE DAY: Local dentist offers free smile restorations to healthcare workers, caregivers on June 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On June 26th, Wagner Dental is launching its inaugural “Community Care Day” to provide quality dental care to deserving members of the community. Their vision for this year’s event is to improve the lives of caregivers and healthcare workers who have given up so much over these last few months in the COVID-19 response effort.

Wagner Dental has been serving the people of Las Vegas for over 30 years. They are already well-known for providing free dentistry to veterans on Veteran’s Day.

The Community Care Day is just one more expression of the caring culture of the practice.

“We believe in doing good in our community and helping those in need,” said Dr. Kent Wagner.

“COVID-19 has disrupted so many lives over the last several months. We want to do something special to say ‘Thanks!’ to the heroic caregivers in our valley. Our goal for the event is to provide eight deserving people with comprehensive smile restorations. This means repairing, replacing, or modifying any broken, misshapen, misaligned or missing teeth. There are many in our community that tirelessly care for the needs of others. We want to help these people, who give so much to others, by giving them a

healthy and beautiful smile,” added Dr. Wagner.

A smile restoration can often take several visits and weeks of delays, but Wagner Dental has invested heavily in technology which enables them to prepare, create, and permanently place functional and beautiful permanent tooth replacements in one single visit.

CEREC technology is a Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) tool that enables Wagner Dental to take digital impressions, design replacement teeth, restorations, mill the new teeth and permanently place them in one visit. Smile restorations often range from $3,000 to $30,000.

“Our team’s training and technology allows us to serve more patients, in less time, and with no compromises in quality,” says Wagner.

How caregivers and healthcare workers can apply for a Wagner Dental Community Care Day smile restoration:

Visit the Wagner Dental website

Provide caregiver or healthcare provider story, history, with an accompanying photo, and an explanation of why dental treatment is desired

Submit the information along with complete contact details by June 19th

Rules for participation:

Any caregiver or healthcare worker can apply. This means a family member or friend who has put their life on hold to care for others, as well as professional healthcare providers like nurses and doctors.

People can nominate friends or loved ones but the above information needs to be supplied on behalf of the nominee, and the nominee must be informed that Wagner Dental may be contacting them.

A total of eight applicants will be selected for smile restorations.

For more information on Wagner Dental’s “Community Care Day” please visit their website.