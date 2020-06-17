Community calls for Fiore to step down, better leadership from Goodman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were many tense moments at today’s Las Vegas City Council Meeting, as dozens of people called for City Councilwoman Michele Fiore to step down altogether. This comes after she renounced her Mayor Pro Tem title Tuesday.

Those who took to the podium also pleaded for better leadership from Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

“You do not possess the ability to make unprejudiced, unbiased decisions as it related to people of color and LGBT community here in Las Vegas,” said NAACP President Roxann McCoy. “You have proven yourself to be divisive, dishonest and untrustworthy.”

Dan Roll addressed Goodman, saying, “Mayor, your legacy is coming up; you’re defined by the next couple years. Just yesterday, you said Fiore was doing a great job for community, yet when community came to speak, she walked out of room.”

Tricia McLaurin lamented, “We have been struggling, we have been shouting, we have been protesting, we have been asking, and a break has not come. Please give us the same consideration that you have ensured the council people are given a break. Please assist us in giving us a break.”

In the midst of criticism from community members, Fiore decided to take her lunch break and left the chambers. She is under fire after recent accusations of making “racially charged” comments at the Clark County Republican Convention on June 6.

“I live in her district. She will never get any support from me,” said Kimberly Bailey Tureaud of Las Vegas Black Image Magazine. “Education needs to be had by this council.”

Nicole Williams of Vegas Urban Pride said, “Las Vegas has been a complete embarrassment and struggle for our business because of the council, for the most part.”

In addition to Fiore, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and Councilman Stavros Anthony were addressed for their support of a since-canceled Blue Lives Matter protest. Seaman addressed these statements at the end of the meeting, saying she won’t let people dictate the words she uses.

“I will not accept issues facing law enforcement and the Black community that I have to choose a side,” said Seaman. “That if I choose to support the thousands of men and women in this country on the line protecting us each day, I am somehow showing support for bad actors in law enforcement or trivializing the effect their actions have on the Black community.”

Seaman went onto say that both sides of the issue won’t come together if “we focus on what divides us.”

Members of the NAACP and other community organizations were present, as well as members of Fiore’s Ward 6 in the northwest.

“This is a time for true leadership, tourism, job and support rather than setting back the history and progression of the city,” McCoy said.

The NAACP is asking for immediate action by the Council to participate in the Justice Matters initiative and to educate themselves.

There were a handful of people there that defended Fiore and called for her to remain in office. Once Fiore left the chambers, she never returned for the duration of public comment.