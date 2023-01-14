LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— In response to the nationwide blood shortage, University Medical Center (UMC) is partnering with Vitalant to host a community blood drive.

The blood drive is open to the public and UMC staff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 outside of UMC’s Main Entrance, located at 1800 West Charleston Boulevard.

To make a blood donation appointment, community members can call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or register online by visiting donors.vitalant.org and searching for the blood drive code “UMCLV.”