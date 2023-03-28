LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frustrated residents of a North Las Vegas community are hoping for help with their broken mailbox.

Community members say it has been three months since someone broke into the community mailbox at Goldcrest community, stealing everything inside. The mailbox serves 16 homes in the community, and all residents involved now have to walk or drive miles and wait in line to get their mail.

Rod Belford, a Goldcrest community member, says he hasn’t experienced mail theft of this nature in the 20 years he’s lived in the North Las Vegas community.

“We’ve had people in the neighborhood checking car doors,” said Belford. “This is the first time we’ve had someone break into the mailbox.”

The broken community mailbox at Goldcrest in North Las Vegas is forcing community members to travel miles to retrieve their mail

Belford said the break-in happened in January, and as of yet, the community has received no help from the post office. The community escalated its concerns to Congressman Steven Horsford’s office on Feb. 15. A response indicated that the mailbox would be fixed in seven to 10 days.

Congressman Horsford’s office responded by saying, in part:

“We have received inquiries from 1 or 2 constituents regarding the missing mailboxes and have raised that to our contacts at the U.S. Postal Service. We will follow up with them to get an update on the resolution”

Goldcrest community members, however, say they are frustrated.

“We understand that this happens all throughout southern Nevada, but it’s the response of the postal authorities that’s the most frustrating,” Belford said.

“This is my tax dollars at work,” said Sharon Ludlam, a resident at Goldcrest. “What am I paying taxes for?”