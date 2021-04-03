Community advocates still looking for donations & delivery drivers ahead of Easter Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Easter approaches, community advocates Jim and Julie Danner are still looking for last minute donations to make sure everyone in Las Vegas is fed for the holiday.

8 News Now first met the Danners back in November, when they organized food drives for those in need through Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Now, the couple has turned their attention to Easter. Over the last few weeks, they’ve collected hundreds of fixings for holiday dinners and supplies for over 1200 Easter baskets.

However, they still need some last-minute supplies ahead of Sunday’s holiday, including food for dinner and supplies for a few hundred Easter baskets.

The Danners are also looking for drivers to deliver last minute orders.

It’s been a tough year for so many, so Julie Danner told 8 News Now they just want to take away those worries for a little while.

“People need to have a special day, people need to have a normal day,” Danner said Saturday. “People need to be able to celebrate a holiday and not think about the struggle for a few hours. That’s it. Let people have a little bit of normalcy and a few extra smiles for just one day.”

For more information, contact Julie at JulieDanner@outlook.com.

Interested parties can also donate using the following options: