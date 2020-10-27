Committee to meet Wednesday to begin discussions about 1 October memorial

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee will hold its first public meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The meeting will be held in the Commission Chambers at the Government Center, which is located at 500 Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

The Clark County Commission appointed the seven-member committee to gather input from the public and develop recommendations for a permanent memorial in the Las Vegas Valley. The County’s goal is to create a memorial that remembers those who perished in the events of 1 October 2017. The memorial will also honor the survivors, first responders, and everyday heroes who inspired the nation with their bravery and celebrates the resiliency and compassion of the Las Vegas valley community.

“We are grateful to the members of this committee for contributing their time, talents, and experiences to this important endeavor,” said Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose commission district includes the grounds where the Route 91 festival was held and will offer welcoming remarks at the committee’s meeting. “The work ahead is going to be a journey for the committee members and for everyone who has been affected by the events of 1 October. Our hope is to create a memorial that honors those whose lives were lost, those who were injured, and those who responded to the scene to render aid. We also want to pay tribute to the community we showed ourselves to be in the face of such unspeakable violence. We came together to support the victims, their families, and each other with all we had, and our efforts to help one another continue.”

The County Commission has asked the committee to develop recommendations for a permanent memorial that include a project design, site, programming, and maintenance needs as well as funding solutions.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, seating capacity in the Commission Chambers is limited to 48 people. An overflow area to view the meeting is available in the Pyramid Room, located on the first floor of the Government Center.

The public also can watch the meeting on Clark County Television (CCTV) and online at www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live , and on the committee’s Facebook page @1OctoberMemorial.

“We want to encourage as much public participation in this process as possible,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “We want to gather ideas and input from everyone who was impacted by 1 October, including survivors, family members of victims, first responders, and all of us who live in the Las Vegas Valley. The events of 1 October had a huge impact on our community, and there is no rush to the finish line with this project. We want to do it right, so we create something that is lasting.”

The meeting agenda for the 1 October Memorial Committee’s first meeting is posted on its website pages at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/1OctoberMemorial. Committee meetings are scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers on the fourth Wednesday of each month. All committee meetings will be carried live on CCTV, online, and on social media.