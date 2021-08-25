Committee says most survey respondents want 1 October memorial to educate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 1 October Memorial Committee is hearing the thoughts of thousands who took a survey focused on what a future memorial should include.

It will eventually be built at the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

73-percent of respondents felt education should be a significant component… With support for the following:

Stories of community heroism

Mental health

Survivor stories

Lessons learned by first responders and the hospitality industry.

Almost 5,200 people, most from the community, responded to the survey. Questions covered the artistic, design, and educational aspects of the memorial.

This is the second survey since March.

There was also discussion about whether people should be allowed to leave mementos at the site without any restrictions.

Focus groups suggested they should be limited or perhaps not allowed out of maintenance concerns.

Related Content 150 handmade quilts needed for 1 October raffle

Mynda Smith, whose sister Neysa Tonks was killed in the shooting, is part of the committee:

“I feel a question like this is very black and white,” Smith said. “And it’s, ‘Do you want mementos? Do you not want mementos?’ There’s not a lot of discussion with it when someone’s answering from a computer. I feel like a question like this needs more detail. Almost needs more explanation.”

Karessa Royce, a 1 October survivor who is on the committee, said, “The families will be worked with closely to determine what they’re comfortable with, what holidays, etc., special events for mementos to be placed.”

When it comes to the artistic side, respondents backed the idea of having references to country music and a symbolic representation of the 58 victims killed that night.

However, two women died a few years after and the death toll was officially changed to 60 in 2020 by Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

This was just a discussion and not an agenda item for action.

The next meeting is set for Sept. 22.

Also, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is putting out a request for quilts ahead of 1 October.

They hope to collect 150 quilts by Sept. 17.

If you have questions about what kinds of quilts they’re looking for, find details here: