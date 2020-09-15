Committee members sound off after appeals court’s TPS ruling

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal appeals court panel ruled on Monday that the Trump Administration can end humanitarian protections for over 300,000 immigrants who are living in the United States. This could clear the way for their potential deportation starting next year.

Temporary Protected Status holders are angry and very disappointed for the decisions made by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. They say they don’t want a permit, but instead, a residency.

The decision affects citizens from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Sudan, many of whom have lived in the US for decades.

TPS provides a work permit and Stay of Deportation to those foreigners who live in the US and whose countries of origins face a natural disaster, civil conflict and/or any other condition that makes it not safe for them to return. Now, they could be subject to removal starting in January.

Many TPS holders in Las Vegas tell us they are furious, but their battle won’t stop.

“Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, is that fair? Is that just?” questioned Miguel Barahona, Nevada TPS committee member. “Just imagine …. Your child comes to you and says, ‘dad, how come we need to leave this country? I was born here, daddy.'”

TPS was established by Congress in the early 1990s.

Barahona encourages all those with TPS to contact local senators.

Many with TPS say they will keep fighting until the end and hold a Journey for Justice campaign. They will visit 54 cities in the US.

Journey for Justice will take place in Las Vegas on Sept. 27 and go on for a total of eight weeks.