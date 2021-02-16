Commissioners expected to vote today on changing McCarran’s name to honor former Sen. Harry Reid

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For more than 50 years, it’s been known as McCarran International Airport but there’s a move to change the name.

The airport has grown significantly since it was named after former Senator Patrick McCarran who helped get it built. But a long effort to take his name off the complex appears destined for success later Tuesday morning. Clark County commissioners are expected to vote on changing the name to honor former U.S. Senator Harry Reid.

Critics of former Senator McCarran, who represented Nevada for 20 years starting in the 1930s, say he had history of racism. At one point, Nevada’s congressional delegation even asked to have his statue removed from the Capitol building.

County Commissioner Tick Segerblom is behind the latest move to strip McCarran’s name from the airport. He hopes he has enough support on the commission to make it a reality.

“When we come out of this pandemic, Las Vegas is going to be seen as a new city. A lot of people around the world who have never been here will come here. Everyone wants to come. The fact that we’re going to have a new name for the airport kind of fits into that whole — this is a new Nevada, a new day in history,” he said.

The FAA would have to sign off on the plan.

Former Governor Sandoval, who is now UNR president, and UNLV’s president Keith Whitfield both support the name change.

Commissioner Segerblom said private donations would be needed to pay for the name change which would cost around $2 million.