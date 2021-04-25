‘Commissioner’s Cup’ tournament planned to celebrate opening of Sunset Park Pickleball Facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The courts are now taking shape at the Sunset Park Pickleball Facility. Crews are working into the final phases of construction.

The facility will open on May 8 and there will be an amazing opening day event.

Clark County will be hosting “The Commissioner’s Cup” pickleball tournament.

Registration is only $10, but you have until Thursday to register.

The event is on May 8th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can contact the Clark County Parks and Recreation’s Sports Unit at (702) 455-8241 for more information.